WOONSOCKET — Riley Matarese scored four goals, Ella Dachowski and Brianna Denecour had two apiece, and the Chariho High girls soccer team cruised past winless Woonsocket, 8-0, in a Division II game Friday.
The Chargers (15-1, 14-0 Division II) have won 11 straight games.
Dachowski added two assists to go with her two goals, and Brooke Kanaczet, Charlie Edmunds and Kali Romans each had one assist.
The Chargers finished with a 21-0 shots advantage and had three corner kicks to zero for Woonsocket (0-11, 0-11).
Chariho next plays at West Warwick on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
