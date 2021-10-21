WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High stayed unbeaten in Division II girls soccer by winning its 10th straight game, 3-1 over Toll Gate on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 1 at halftime. Freshman Ryann Denecour scored the go-ahead goal for the Chargers with 27 minutes remaining.
"Ella Dachowski dropped it in to Ryann, and Ryann hit a laser of a shot into the top-right corner," coach Brittney Godbout said.
Denecour finished with two goals and an assist. Dachowski had a goal to go with her assist, and Bella Pezzullo also scored for Chariho (14-1, 13-0 Division II). Goalie Emily Brown made five saves.
The Chargers held advantages in shots, 8-6, and corner kicks, 7-3, over the Titans (8-4-2, 8-4-2).
Godbout said she had her team change its formation in the second half to increase its presence in the midfield.
"They won a lot of 50-50 balls in the the first half. We did a much better job of winning the 50-50 balls in the second half and keeping pressure in the final third [of the field]," she said.
Denecour leads the team in both goals (18) and assists (14).
Chariho next plays at Woonsocket on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.