WEST WARWICK — Chariho High girls soccer coach Brittney Godbout said the Chargers' mission on Monday was to redeem themselves after a scoreless tie against North Providence last Friday.
The Chargers did just that — in resounding fashion. They scored four first-half goals and routed West Warwick, 6-0, to complete an undefeated regular season in Division II.
Tessa Azzinaro had two goals and one assist, Brooke Kanaczet scored twice, and Ryann Denecour had one goal and two assists to lead Chariho (17-1-1, 16-0-1 Division II).
"That was our goal tonight, to make up for last week's game against North Providence," Godbout said. "We did a much better job of playing through the back and finding our attacking combinations up the field."
Ella Dachowski added a goal for Chariho, and Riley Materese and Eva Simmons each had an assist. Goalkeeper Reid DosSantos made two saves.
The Chargers finished with sizable advantages in shots, 15-2, and corner kicks, 4-0, against the Wizards (5-10-3, 5-10-3).
Seeded first in the Division II tournament, Chariho will host either Mount St. Charles or North Smithfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The Chargers' only loss this season came to Stonington, 3-0, in the Piver Cup tournament on Sept. 18.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.