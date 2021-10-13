SCITUATE — Ryann Denecour scored a pair of goals and Chariho High shut out Ponaganset, 5-0, in a Division II girls soccer game Tuesday.
The freshman leads the team in goals (16) and assists (10).
"We definitely controlled most of the possession throughout the game," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "The defense did a great job of winning the 50-50 balls. On the attack, we had quick one-touch combination plays."
Tessa Azzinaro, Grace Abbott and Ella Dachowski also scored for the Chargers (11-1, 10-0 Division II). Rachael Abbott, Bella Pezzullo and Charlie Edmunds each contributed an assist.
The Chargers, who have won seven straight, outshot Ponaganset (1-7-1, 1-7-1), 20-3. They next host Prout on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
