CRANSTON — Cranston West scored a goal in each half and shut out Chariho High, 2-0, in a Division I girls soccer game Saturday.
The Chargers had plenty of possession in the first half, coach Brittney Godbout said, but the Falcons managed to score on a corner kick for a 1-0 lead at the half.
"In the second half, our wheels kind of fell off the bus," Godbout added. "West did a good job of keeping possession."
Both teams finished with four shots on goal.
Cranston West improved to 3-2-3, 2-2-4 Division I. Chariho (6-3-1, 3-3-1) next travels to East Greenwich on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
