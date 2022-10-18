WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High overcame an early one-goal deficit and beat Barrington, 3-1, on Tuesday in a Division I girls soccer game.
Charlie Edmunds finished with two goals, and Addy Denecour scored one for the Chargers, who, by virtue of the victory, qualified for the Division I tournament.
All three Chariho goals came on set pieces, and all three were in the first half after Barrington took the lead with a goal nine minutes into the game.
"The first 10 minutes were a bit rough," Chargers coach Brittney Godbout said. "After that, we finally woke up and did a good job of connecting our passes."
Ryan Denecour set up the first two goals with a free kick and a corner kick, respectively. Edmunds one-timed in the free kick, and Addy Denecour hit a "screamer" into the net on the corner kick.
Edmunds scored the third goal after a free kick, with an assist from Kaitlyn Rousseau.
Chariho (8-6-3, 5-5-2 Division I) outshot the Eagles (1-8-3, 1-8-3) by an 8-2 margin.
Chariho next hosts Mt. Hope on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
