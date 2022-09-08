SMITHFIELD — Tessa Azzinaro scored her first two goals of the season and Chariho High opened Division I play with a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Smithfield on Thursday.
Kaitlyn Rousseau added a goal, and Ashley Simmons had two assists for the Chargers (2-0, 1-0 Division I).
"For our first Division I game we looked good. We showed nice shape, we had good communication and we moved the ball well," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said, adding that Rousseau, at midfielder, and defenders Keira Pearce and Tori Babineau played well.
Chariho finished with advantages in shots, 13-6, and corner kicks, 2-0, over Smithfield (2-1, 0-1). Chargers goalie Red DosSantos had six saves.
Chariho next plays at Stonington in a Piver Cup tournament game on Saturday at 8 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
