WOOD RIVER JCT. — Freshman Ryann Denecour scored four goals and established a school record in the process as Chariho High opened the Division II girls soccer tournament with a 7-1 victory over North Smithfield on Saturday night.
Denecour has 25 goals and 17 assists for the season. The 25 goals are a school record for a single season. Laryssa Comer held the previous record with 22 in 1997.
Top-seeded Chariho (18-1-1) led the quarterfinal-round game 3-0 at the half, but No. 9 North Smithfield (9-6-4) scored in the first minutes of the second half to make it 3-1.
"They had all the momentum, but Ryann came up big for us, scoring two goals a minute apart," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "It was a little sloppy at the beginning of both halves. Thankfully, we managed to get it together and win 50-50 balls and we started finding combinations on attack."
Tessa Azzinaro contributed a goal and an assist for the Chargers. Ella Dachowski and Tori Babineau also scored. Bella Pezzullo finished with three assists, and Riley Matarese, Eva Simmons and Kaitlyn Rousseau each had one assist.
Chariho outshot North Smithfield, 15-5.
Chariho advanced to the semifinals where it will face No. 4 East Providence. Godbout said the game will likely take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Chariho, but that has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
