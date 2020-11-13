STONINGTON — Stonington High's Amelia Caron scored off a corner kick in the first half and the Bears defeated Waterford, 1-0, in the Region 1 girls soccer title game Friday night.
Caron chested in a ball from Rachel Sabbadini for the goal. The corner kick has been the weapon of choice for the Bears in the latter stages of the season.
After losing to Bacon Academy, 2-1, on Oct. 21, the Bears made some adjustments on their corner kicks and it has paid off.
"We've scored on a corner kick every game for the last seven or eight games," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "Rachel is so consistent with the ball. It's the same area every time and the girls just know where she is going to hit it. [Waterford] knew about it. But our girls know each other, and they just know how to run onto the ball."
Stonington finished with nine shots, while Waterford (8-2-1) had just two.
Stonington finished the season 11-1-1 with the tie coming against Waterford.
"We definitely had the better of the play," Solomon said. "Waterford never broke through and challenged us. I'm very proud of the girls. They showed up every day knowing it could be their last. We had a tough schedule and the girls showcased their abilities."
— Keith Kimberlin
