CRANSTON — Freshman Calla Bruno scored a pair of goals and Westerly High defeated Cranston East, 4-1, in a Division III girls soccer match on Tuesday.
Westerly (8-3, 8-1 Division III) has won five straight games. Cranston East fell to 4-4-1, 4-4-1.
Samantha Sacco finished with a goal and assist for the Bulldogs. Eva Intrieri scored the other Westerly goal. Gia Keegan and Kate Rafferty contributed assists.
"Tonight was all about the defense. Summer Bruno, Kate Rafferty, Sydney Haik and Rose Bowen controlled some very good soccer players that know how to move the ball," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "They contained them and pressured them. We stayed back, allowed them to make a mistake and capitalized."
Westerly next plays at Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
