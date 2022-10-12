SMITHFIELD — Emily Brown scored on a corner kick by Kaitlyn Rousseau with eight minutes left in the first half, and Chariho High made it stand up for a 1-0 Division I-B girls soccer victory over Smithfield on Wednesday.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Chargers (7-5-1, 4-4-1 Division I).
"The first half we did really well," Chariho coach Brittney Godbout said. "We were really composed and our midfielders were really connecting and our defense was a lot better as far as shape. The second half was a little messy. We possessed the majority of the game, but the first half was definitely better soccer than the second half."
Chariho finished with 10 shots to four for Smithfield (4-6-2, 2-6-2). Both teams had three corner kicks. Goalkeeper Reid DosSantos made four saves to notch the shutout.
The Chargers next host South Kingstown on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
