STONINGTON — Vanessa Benjamin scored two goals and assisted on another as the Stonington High girls soccer team shut out Fitch, 3-0, on Saturday.
Stonington (3-0-1) led 2-0 at the half. Megan Detwiler scored the other Stonington goal and Rachel Sabbadini contributed an assist.
"The girls are getting more confident and playing more as a unit," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said.
Stonington finished with 15 shots and Fitch (1-3) had five. Stonington goalie Tori LoPresto made four saves.
The Bears next host Waterford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.