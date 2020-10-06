STONINGTON — Vanessa Benjamin scored two goals and Stonington High beat New London, 7-1, in a girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Stonington (2-0-1) led 3-1 at the half.
Others who scored a goal each for the Bears were Amelia Caron, Carly Constantine, Megan Detwiler, Rachel Sabbadini and Erin Motherway.
Constantine had two assists and Maysa Gray had one.
New London dropped to 0-2. Stonington (2-0-1) next travels to Fitch on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.