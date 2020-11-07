STONINGTON — Vanessa Benjamin scored three goals and contributed an assist as Stonington High surged past NFA, 4-1, in a girls soccer game on Saturday.
Stonington trailed 1-0 at the half, but scored four goals in an 18-minute stretch in the second half for the victory
Benjamin scored Stonington's first goal on a header off a corner kick by Rachel Sabbadini to tie the score, 1-1, with 24:32 left. Benjamin has scored 15 goals this season.
"That gave us some confidence and we settled in and played. We really started connecting with our passes.They scored to go up 2-1, but we just continued to play and find different ways to break through," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "In the first half, we played frantic."
Carleigh O'Keefe scored Stonington's other goal. Ivy Goodman also had an assist.
Stonington (9-1-1) will host a first-round game in the regional postseason tournament on Wednesday. The Bears are the No. 1 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.