NEW LONDON — Vanessa Benjamin scored three goals and Stonington High shut out winless New London, 4-0, in a girls soccer game Wednesday.
Bailey McCarney scored the other Stonington goal. Rachel Sabbadini and Corrine Steeno each contributed an assist.
Stonington (6-1-1) led 2-0 at the half. New London dropped to 0-7.
Stonington next travels to East Lyme on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
