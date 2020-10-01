STONINGTON — Stonington High scored two goals in the final eight minutes and downed Ledyard, 2-0, in a girls soccer game Thursday.
Carly Constantine scored the first goal with 7:31 remaining in the contest and Vanessa Benjamin scored about three minutes later in the season-opener for both teams.
Constantine ran onto a ball from her sister, Maggie Constantine, and was able to score from just a few yards away. Maggie Constantine was credited with an assist.
Benjamin gathered a ball about 35 yards from goal, beat a couple of defenders and scored with a "bit of pressure on her," from the Ledyard fullbacks, according to coach Jennifer Solomon.
Solomon said Maysa Gray, Megan Detwiler, Rachel Sabbadini and Carleigh O'Keefe played well on attack for the Bears.
"We had some fantastic opportunities, but we have to give a lot of credit to Ledyard goalie Bella Drummond," Solomon said. "She was saving point-black shots. She played fantastic."
Stonington finished with 20 shots and 11 corner kicks. Ledyard did not have a shot.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.