STONINGTON — Stonington High scored both its goals in the second half and defeated Woodstock Academy, 2-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game Wednesday.
Maya Terwilliger and Carleigh O'Keefe accounted for the Bears' goals; Leah Costa and Carly Constantine each had an assist.
Woodstock (2-5-1) outshot Stonington 15-9, but the Bears had a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks.
"It was a very evenly played match," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "We're just hitting that stretch of the season where we're playing every other day, and we have players that play significant minutes.
"My girls did a good job of possessing so they could score goals."
Goalie Vanessa Amkhamavong made seven saves to record the shutout for the Bears (5-2).
Stonington next plays at Plainfield on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
