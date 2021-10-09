STONINGTON — Killingly scored a goal in each half and shut out Stonington High, 2-0, in an ECC Division II girls soccer game Saturday morning.
It was only the second time this season the Bears have been shut out and their third loss in the last four games.
Stonington did a better job of keeping possession in the second half after struggling to cross midfield in the first half, according to coach Jennifer Solomon.
Stonington outshot Killingly, 12-9.
Killingly moved to 7-4, 2-2 ECC Division II.
Stonington (7-4, 0-4) next travels to Killingly on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for a rematch.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.