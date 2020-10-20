COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy scored two goals in the first half and handed Stonington High its first loss of the season, 2-1, in a girls soccer match on Tuesday.
"We were creating as many chances as we typical do in the first half," Stonington coach Jennifer Solomon said. "In the second half, we had much better chances.We capitalized on one and missed on some very good chances."
Vanessa Benjamin scored Stonington's only goal with 33 minutes left in the game.
Stonington (4-1-1) outshot Bacon (5-0-1), 12-6.
Stonington next travels to Waterford on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
