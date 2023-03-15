STONINGTON — Fifth-year Stonington High girls soccer coach Jennifer Solomon expected to field a better team this past fall than she did in 2021, when the Bears went a disappointing 6-10-1.
But not even the most optimistic person could have envisioned how well Stonington performed and meshed chemistry-wise in 2022. The Bears not only shed any thoughts of a losing record, they became a championship squad and set the school record for single-season victories.
Stonington finished 17-3, rising at an apex to 15 straight wins. The Bears won the ECC Division II regular-season title with an 8-0 mark and reached the ECC Division I tournament title game. Previously, Stonington's most successful teams won 15 games in 1998 and 2005, and 16 in 2015.
"The whole roster was a great group to work with," Solomon said. "They were competitive. Our trainings were great and the girls pushed each other to get better. It was also a fun group to coach. The best news is that we'll have a lot of people back so, hopefully, we'll have a great year next year, too."
A pair of Bears, senior Carly Constantine and sophomore Maya Terwilliger, made Class M All-State as Stonington transformed into an offensively explosive team, improving its goal scoring from 23 in 2021 to 43 this past season.
Constantine, a forward, had 18 goals and four assists. Named ECC Division II honorable mention as a junior, she was a first-team pick this season to go with her All-State honor.
"Carly was a four-year starter who showcased her ability as a senior," Solomon said. "During her career, I've moved her all over the field because of her all-around ability. This year, she found her spot to be up top. She implemented all the little tips and strategies that we've worked on for her previous three years."
Constantine was remarkably consistent, scoring at least one goal in 15 games. She collected two goals in a game three times.
Terwilliger repeated as an ECC Division II first-team pick in addition to making All-State. She totaled eight goals and six assists as an offensively minded midfielder. Her signature moves included sprinting up the middle of the field and eluding defenders before connecting on strong kicks to and into the net.
"Maya had the ability to take over games," Solomon said. "She came into high school very good and adjusted to the high school game. She drew a lot of opponents' attention but she is dynamic on the dribble and can evade defenders and score off the run of play."
Solomon said Terwilliger formed a cohesive midfield tandem with freshman Lily Loughlean (three goals, four assists).
"Lily is a defensive center midfielder and the two play off each other well," Solomon said. "Interestingly, both are lefties."
Senior Helena Hoinsky made ECC Division II first team as a back. She scored one goal while focusing on stopping the opponent's top striker.
"A four-year starter, Helena is a very passionate player," Solomon said. "Despite battling through injuries and an illness in midseason, she solidified our three in the back."
Senior midfielder Carleigh O'Keefe also made Division II first team after scoring four goals and adding three assists.
"Carleigh is a playmaker that does a lot of things that sometimes get unnoticed," Solomon said. "She is able to draw defenders to her while serving as a catalyst to link our defensive layer to our attack layer."
O'Keefe, ECC Division II honorable mention as a junior, set up a key goal by her sister, freshman Finn O'Keefe (nine goals), in Stonington's state-tournament second round win over Sacred Heart.
Stonington senior goalie Kelsea Anderson was the ECC Division II sportsmanship winner. Senior Sandra Allen-Fernandez was named to the ECC scholar-athlete list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.