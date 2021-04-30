EAST LYME — East Lyme scored 11 goals in the first half and topped Stonington High, 18-1, in an ECC South Division girls lacrosse game Thursday night.
The Vikings are 6-0 and have outscored their opponents by a combined 120-9. Stonington and Fitch are the only two teams this season to keep the Vikings under 20 goals.
Megan Detwiler scored Stonington's goal.
"For a good spell we held them defensively in the first half. But they just have way too much depth," Stonington coach Jeff Medeiros said. "They are very fast and they transition very well. They are very, very aggressive. Their defense just smothers you. And if you get a good shot their goalie [Hadley Farragher] is really, really good."
Medeiros said Stonington goalie Massa Traboulsi still had a good game, finishing with 11 saves.
Stonington (4-2, 3-2) next hosts Waterford on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
