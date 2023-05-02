UNCASVILLE — Sophia Gouveia scored with less than a minute remaining as Wheeler High's girls lacrosse team edged St. Bernard, 8-7, in an ECC Division III game on Tuesday.
It was Gouveia's sixth goal of the game.
"Our attack took our time. She [Gouveia] saw an opening and took it to goal," Wheeler coach Amy White said. "The team played excellent today. They did very well transitioning the ball up the field and the defense played fantastic. And we didn't get down on ourselves."
Grace Cassata and Katie Pierce also scored for Wheeler, which finished with 30 shots. DelGrosso and Gouveia each contributed an assist.
Wheeler goalie Anna Barber made 19 saves.
Wheeler (4-3, 3-1 Division III) next hosts Ledyard on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
