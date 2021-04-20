NORTH STONINGTON — Grace Armstrong scored eight goals, but Wheeler High's girls lacrosse team lost to Killingly, 18-10, in an ECC North Division game on Monday.
Leah Pion scored twice for Wheeler (0-2, 0-2 ECC North). Goalie Peach Schroeder made six saves.
Killingly improved to 1-1, 1-1. Wheeler next travels to St. Bernard on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.