NEW LONDON — Grace Cassata, Katie Pierce and Sophia Gouveia scored three goals each as Wheeler High beat New London, 15-2, in an ECC Division III girls lacrosse match on Thursday.
Katheryn DelGrosso contributed two goals. Ava Vangieri, Stella Mastroianni, Ellen Anderson and Ava Davino finished with a goal each. Wheeler had 38 shots.
Goalie Anna Barber made five saves. Wheeler (3-3, 2-1 Division III) next hosts Rocky Hill on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.