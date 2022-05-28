NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to East Catholic, 20-9, in the qualifying round of the Class S girls lacrosse tournament on Saturday.
No. 16 Wheeler was making only its second appearance in a state tournament and the first since 2008.
Sophia Gouveia finished with five goals for Wheeler. Katelyn Melinosky had three and Grace Cassata scored once.
Wheeler ended the season 5-5. No. 17 East Catholic (8-8-1) next takes on No. 1 Weston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.