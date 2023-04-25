NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to Killingly, 8-6, in an ECC out-of-division girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Grace Cassata and Sophia Gouveia scored three goals each for Wheeler. Goalie Anna Barber made 21 saves.
Killingly is 2-5. Wheeler (2-3) next plays at New London on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
