UNCASVILLE — Sophia Gouveia scored three goals as Wheeler High edged St. Bernard, 9-8, in an ECC Division III girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Katelyn Melinosky and Katie Pierce scored two goals each for the Lions. Ava Davino and Leah Pion each added one goal.
St. Bernard dropped to 2-7, 2-4 Division III. Wheeler (3-2, 3-2) next hosts St. Bernard on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
