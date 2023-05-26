OLD LYME — Sophia Gouveia scored seven goals, but Wheeler High lost to Old Lyme, 18-10, in the preliminary round of the Class S girls lacrosse state tournament on Friday.
Grace Cassata, Ellen Anderson and Katie Pierce each scored a goal for Wheeler. Gouveia also had an assist.
Wheeler goalie Anna Barber made nine saves.
No. 13 Old Lyme (12-5) will travel to No. 4 Canton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a first-round game.
No. 20 Wheeler ended the season 8-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
