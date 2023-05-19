ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Wheeler High closed the girls lacrosse regular season with an 11-5 loss to Rocky Hill in a nonleague game on Thursday.
Carissa Browne, Katheryn Delgrosso, Stella Mastroianni, Ellen Anderson and Katie Pierce each scored a goal for Wheeler. Sophia Gouveia had an assist.
Goalie Anna Barber made 12 saves. Rocky Hill improved to 7-8.
Wheeler (8-7) next hosts Waterford in the ECC girls lacrosse tournament on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Wheeler is the No. 4 seed and Waterford is No. 5.
— Keith Kimberlin
