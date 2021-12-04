Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
Westerly High’s Carly Chretien is flanked by her parents, Darleen and Bruce, after signing an agreement letter to place lacrosse at Keiser University during a ceremony at the school in November. Keiser University is located in West Palm Beach, Fla. In May, Keiser beat Cumberlands, 13-11, to win the NAIA national championship. The team finished 16-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.