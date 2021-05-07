WESTERLY — Carly Chretien scored six goals and assisted on another as the Westerly High girls lacrosse team beat Rocky Hill, 13-9, in the Division II opener for both teams Friday at Augeri Field.
Rachel Dobson contributed three goals and had an assist, and Hannah Seltzer, Riley Peloquin and Caitlyn Faubert each added a goal and an assist. Emma Harold scored once.
Viviana Pruitt made five saves for Westerly. The Bulldogs next travel to Smithfield on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
