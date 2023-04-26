WESTERLY — Westerly scored 14 goals in the first half on its way to a 19-6 win against winless Providence Country Day in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Wednesday.
Erica Nyberg scored four goals. Nora Zerbarini had three goals and two assists and Casey Macera contributed three goals and an assist.
Gianna Falcone scored three goals and Maggie Scanapieco scored twice. Riley Peloquin contributed a goal and four assists. Allyson Faubert had a goal and an assist. Hannah Seltzer and Simone Hackett each scored a goal. Caitlyn Faubert had an assist.
Goalie Viviana Pruitt made six saves.
PCD is now 0-4, 0-4 Division III. Westerly (5-1, 5-1) next hosts Bay View on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
