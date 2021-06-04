WESTERLY — Westerly High trailed by six goals at halftime and could not make up the deficit in the second half in a 16-10 loss to Portsmouth in a Division II girls lacrosse game Friday.
The Bulldogs trailed at the half, 9-3, but played the Patriots even in the second half, with each team scoring seven goals.
"We tend to get ourselves in a hole and it's hard to get out of it," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said. "I thought we played really well, especially in the second half."
Diana Turano and Hannah Seltzer scored three goals each for Westerly. Emma Harold scored twice. Rachel Dobson and Riley Peloquin each scored a goal, and Turano had the team's lone assist.
Portsmouth (8-1, 8-1) has only lost to unbeaten North Kingstown this season.
Westerly (4-5, 4-5) next travels to Cranston West on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
