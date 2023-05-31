WESTERLY - The Olympics and presidential elections may have a partner for what happens every four years: Westerly winning the RIIL Division III boys lacrosse championship.
The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs, who won titles in 2015 and 2019, will play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for their third crown against second-seeded Smithfield at Brown University.
Westerly handled Narragansett for the third time this season in the semis Wednesday, shaking off a 2-2 tie after one quarter to coast to a 12-5 victory.
Westerly (15-1, 15-0 against Division III opponents) exhibited superior passing, ground-ball scooping and general fundamentals, offensively. Defensively, the Bulldogs were physical, particularly with 6-foot-1, 265-pound Mitchell McLeod checking Narragansett attackers to the Augeri Field grass on numerous occasions.
Eric Fusaro, who came into the game with seven goals, scored three. Lance Williams scored two goals and leading scorer Liam Cody, who has 40 goals and 56 assists, contributed two goals and two assists.
"We've assisted on about two thirds of our goals and today was similar," Westerly coach Stephen Schuas said. "That's what we try to do - make it easy, take what the defense gives you and find the open guy."
Schuas was concerned that Westerly might be rusty after over a week layoff since the regular-season finale.
It looked that way early after Peter Musher's goal gave Narragansett (8-7 Division III) a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game. Fusaro and Lance Williams answered with goals before the Mariners' Quincy Hammond scored to tie the game with 1:56 left in the first.
Cody, Fusaro and Drew Pietraszka scored in the second quarter to give Westerly a 5-2 halftime edge.
"We were kind of locked in during the second quarter," Fusaro said. "The defense shut them down to the point where they didn't get off many shots."
In the third, Westerly took control to lead, 9-3. Fusaro, Caleb Williams, Cody and Pietraszka scored to overwhelm the Mariner lone goal by Dante Iannelli.
"Westerly passes and catches better than we do and understands what they're doing, passing to the back side, sliding and generating offense," Narragansett coach Mark Chafee said. "They're the better team and they have more depth than us. We tend to get tired in the second half."
Matt Horton, Alex Luzzi and Lance Williams scored in the fourth quarter for Westerly. Goalie Ryder Casady was only forced to make four saves because the defense of McLeod, Aidan Cody, Matt Garafola and Zach Morin dominated and Westerly's patient offense controlled the ball.
"In the third quarter, we didn't make a turnover," Liam Cody said. "We've had games where we've had upwards of 30 turnovers, so it's nice to see during playoff time that we're playing a tighter game.
Westerly played Smithfield (10-4) twice, winning in overtime on the road, 9-8, and rolling at home, 12-3.
"It's exciting but I don't want to get too excited because we haven't finished the job," Fusaro said.
Liam Cody looks forward to the challenge of being the favorite.
"We have a target on our back at being 15-0," he said, "so we want to finish off a spectacular season with a spectacular ending."
