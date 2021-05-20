WESTERLY — Westerly High snapped at two-game losing streak with a 17-0 rout of Johnston on Thursday in a Division II girls lacrosse game.
Rachel Dobson got things started for the Bulldogs just 15 seconds into the contest with the first of her four goals. Dobson and Diana Turano each finished with four goals and one assist.
Hannah Seltzer and Emma Harold added three goals apiece, Riley Peloquin had two goals and two assists, and Caitlyn Faubert scored once.
Westerly (3-2, 3-2 Division II) finished with a decisive 40-3 advantage in shots over the Panthers (0-6, 0-6). Westerly goalie Aly Travis made three saves.
The Bulldogs next play at Pilgrim on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
"We've got a couple of really tough teams coming up, teams that moved down from Division I," coach Meg Paisley said. "So we've got to get ready for those."
— Ken Sorensen
