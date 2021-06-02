LINCOLN — Diana Turano, Celia Dauphinais and Riley Peloquin scored four goals each and Westerly High downed Lincoln, 18-2, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Wednesday night.
Turano and Dauphinais contributed three assists each, and Peloquin had one. Hannah Seltzer finished with three goals and two assists, Rachel Dobson scored twice, and Cece Hasse had one goal.
Westerly (4-4, 4-4 Division II) led 13-1 at the half. Lincoln dropped to 1-7, 1-7.
Westerly next hosts Portsmouth on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
