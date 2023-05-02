JOHNSTON — Westerly High limited Johnston to one goal in the second half and defeated the Panthers, 7-3, in a Division III girls lacrosse match on Monday.
The match was tied 2-2 at the half before Westerly took control in the second half.
Nora Zerbarini scored two goals and had two assists for the Bulldogs. Erica Nyberg scored twice.
Riley Peloquin finished with a goal and an assist. Casey Macera and Simone Hackett each scored a goal. Viviana Pruitt made five saves.
Johnston dropped to 2-6, 2-6 Division III. Westerly (6-2, 6-2) next travels to Stonington on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.