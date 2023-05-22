WESTERLY — Westerly High overcame a seven-goal, first-half deficit to beat Rocky Hill, 17-16, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Monday at Augeri Field.
Hannah Seltzer, who finished with four goals and two assists, put the Bulldogs ahead with 3:11 remaining and neither team scored after that.
"We started out in a zone defense and they left a girl in the middle and we just weren't able to find her," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said. "They are a fast team. We switched to a man [man-to-man] defense late in the first half and it made the difference.
After trailing 11-4, Westerly outscored the Quakers 13-5 the rest of the way.
Riley Peloquin finished with four goals and an assist, while Casey Macera had three goals and two assists. Allyson Faubert scored three times and Gianna Falcone finished with a goal and two assists.
Lillian Gorman contributed a goal and an assist and Maggie Scanapieco had a goal.
Kasey Cushing made eight saves in goal and Viviana Pruittt had seven.
Rocky Hill is 5-8, 5-8 Division III. Westerly (9-5, 9-4) will next play in the Division III tournament likely on Friday against Ponaganset, Paisley said.
— Keith Kimberlin
