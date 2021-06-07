CRANSTON — Westerly High scored just one goal in the first half and lost to Cranston West, 12-3, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Monday.
Diana Turano scored twice for Westerly, and Rachel Dobson had the other goal.
Viviana Pruitt made eights saves in goal for Westerly, and Ali Travis had seven. Westerly finished with 18 shots.
Cranston West moved to 5-4, 5-4 Division II. Westerly (4-6, 4-6) next travels to Bay View on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game that closes the regular season.
— Keith Kimberlin
