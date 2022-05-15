SEEKONK, Mass. — Westerly High matched its season high for goals, but lost to Wheeler School, 20-10, in a Division I girls lacrosse match on Saturday.
Carly Chretien finished with five goals and Allyson Faubert scored three times. Hannah Seltzter had a goal and three assists and Lilli Gorman scored once.
Westerly trailed 12-7 at the half. Vivianna Pruitt made eight saves in goal and Kasey Cushing had five.
Wheeler School is 8-5, 5-4 Division I. Westerly (0-10, 0-9) next hosts Barrington on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
