CUMBERLAND — Westerly High was held to one goal in the second half and lost to Cumberland, 16-5, in a Division I girls lacrosse game Friday.
Cumberland (1-11, 1-10 Division I) led 7-4 at halftime before pulling away to secure the win.
Carly Chretien scored three goals for Westerly. Lilli Gorman and Simone Hackett each added a goal, and Celia Dauphinais had an assist. Goalkeeper Viviana Pruitt made 13 saves.
It was the season finale for the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-11).
— Ken Sorensen
