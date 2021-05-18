NEWPORT — Rogers jumped to a seven-goal halftime lead and went on to defeat Westerly, 14-6, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
Diana Turano had two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2 Division II). Riley Peloquin scored twice, and Hannah Seltzer and Carly Chretien each had one goal.
The Vikings led 9-2 at halftime.
Westerly next hosts Johnston on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
