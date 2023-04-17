WESTERLY — Hannah Seltzer scored three goals and assisted on another as unbeaten Westerly High handed East Providence its first loss of the season, 12-4, in a Division III girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Westerly (3-0, 3-0 Division III) led 8-2 at the half.
Gianna Falcone finished with two goals and an assist and Riley Peloquin scored twice. Celia Dauphinais contributed a goal and an assist.
Nora Zerbarini, Allyson Faubert, Maggie Scanapieco and Lilly Gorman each scored once. Caitlyn Faubert assisted on a goal. Westerly goalie Viviana Pruitt made 14 saves.
East Providence dropped to 3-1, 3-1. Westerly next travels to Ponaganset on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
