WESTERLY — Westerly High's Viviana Pruitt might just have been the busiest girls lacrosse goalie in the state this past season.
The RIIL realignment formula put the Bulldogs in Division I, where the team finished 0-11 (0-12 overall). Westerly's opponents scored 210 goals, and Pruitt likely saw another 200 shots.
"And she was going up against girls that are going to D-I colleges," Westerly coach Meg Paisley said. "To step up and handle that and still have the ability to stay positive says something about her character."
Pruitt earned Division I honorable mention recognition for the Bulldogs. She was the team's only goalie and also faced every shot in practice.
"She is super coachable and stepped up when we needed her to," Paisley said.
Freshman midfielder Allyson Faubert was named to the All-Rookie team.
"She also ended up taking most of the draws and won quite a few of those," Paisley said.
Senior Sara Ridler earned All-Academic recognition. Seniors with a GPA of 3.5 or better received the honor.
Despite the challenge of playing in the state's top division, the team still competed, Paisley said.
"Honestly, we don't belong in Division I," Paisley said. "The team we had a few years ago could have been more competitive. I give a lot of credit to the girls. Losing that badly is not easy, but they stayed positive and showed up and gave 110% and that speaks to their character."
