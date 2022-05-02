MIDDLETOWN — Middletown scored 12 goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 16-2, in a Division I girls lacrosse game on Monday.
Riley Peloquin and Simone Hackett scored the Westerly goals. Goalie Viviana Pruitt made 16 saves.
Middletown is 2-3, 2-3 Division I. Westerly (0-7, 0-6) next hosts Prout on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
