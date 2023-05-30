EAST PROVIDENCE — Bay View edged Westerly High, 12-11, in the Division III girls lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday.
No. 2 Bay View (12-3) will face No. 4 East Providence in the title game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Brown University in Providence. EP beat No. 1 Narragansett, 13-8, in the other semifinal game.
Casey Macera scored four goals and has two assists for Westerly. Hannah Seltzer contributed two goals. Nora Zerbarini finished with a goal and an assist.
Riley Peloquin, Allyson Faubert, Gianna Falcone and Lilly Gorman each scored a goal.
Viviana Pruitt made eight saves in goal. No. 3 Westerly ended the season 10-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
