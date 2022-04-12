WESTERLY — Lincoln School scored all its goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 18-3, in a Division I girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Riley Peloquin scored two goals for Westerly; Carly Chretien had one. Goalie Viviana Pruitt made 13 saves for the Bulldogs.
Lincoln School improved to 2-0, 2-0 Division I. Westerly (0-4, 0-3) next plays at Moses Brown on April 26 at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
