WARWICK — Pilgrim opened a four-goal lead at the half and downed Westerly High, 14-10, in a Division II girls lacrosse game Monday.
The Patriots led 8-4 at intermission; each team scored six goals in the second half.
Westerly's Carly Chretien, who is second on the team with 17 goals, left the game in the first half with an injury and did not return.
Diana Turano led the team in scoring with five goals. Rachel Dobson added two goals, and Caitlyn Faubert and Chretien finished with a goal each.
Pilgrim moved to 3-2, 3-2 Division II. Westerly (3-3, 3-3) next hosts unbeaten North Kingstown on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
