NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown scored eight first-half goals and went on to defeat Westerly High, 13-3, in a Division I girls lacrosse game Friday.
The Skippers (2-5, 1-4 Division I) led 8-1 at halftime.
Erica Nyberg, Riley Peloquin and Hannah Seltzer each scored one goal for Westerly (0-9, 0-5). Celia Dauphinais added an assist.
Westerly next plays at Middletown on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
