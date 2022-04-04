WESTERLY — East Greenwich scored eight goals in the first half and beat Westerly High, 15-8, in a Division I girls lacrosse game Monday at Augeri Field.
Riley Peloquin finished with three goals for Westerly. Carly Chretien contributed two goals and an assist, while Hannah Seltzer scored twice. Erica Nyberg also scored a goal and Lilli Gorman had an assist.
Westerly (0-2, 0-1 Division I) next travels to La Salle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.